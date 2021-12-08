SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa: The Durand Cup winners FC Goa are set to square off against SC East Bengal on Tuesday, December 7, in the 21st match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium of Goa. The former I-league side’s ISL campaign this season have been more or less like their debut season in India’s top tier as they struggle to record their first win. So far, they have played four games and were beaten twice while two matches ended in a stalemate. They will come into this game on the back of a 4-6 loss by Odisha in this previous game.

The Gaurs have also endured a similar fate to their opponents as they remain the only team this season yet to open their account on the points table. They have lost all their three games in the ongoing edition of ISL.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa; here is all you need to know:

SCEB vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa.

SCEB vs FCG Live Streaming

The ISL match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

SCEB vs FCG Match Details

The Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa will be played on Tuesday, December 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The SCEB vs FCG game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jorge Ortiz

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Rafique

SCEB vs FCG suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Ivan Gonzalez

Midfielders: Mohammed Rafique, Amir Dervisevic, Alberto Noguera, Glam Martins, Edu Bedia

Strikers: Jorge Ortiz, Daniel Chima Chukwu

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa probable XI:

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Dylan Fox, Romario Jesuraj, Nongdamba Naorem, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins

