SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC: Match 27of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see SC East Bengal hosting Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. The Red and Gold Brigade are yet to register their first victory of the season having drawn two and lost three of their five games so far. They are at the bottom of the standings and head into this clash after FC Goa edged them 4-3 in a scintillating contest at the same venue. On the other hand, the Kerala Blasters FC after going winless in the first three games, registered their first win (2-1) over Odisha FC last weekend. They started their campaign with a loss followed by two draws, but their recent victory moved the Tuskers to the seventh position.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC:

SCEB vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 27 between SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC.

SCEB vs KBFC Live Streaming

The match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

SCEB vs KBFC Match Details

The match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Sunday, December 12, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Antonio Perosevic

Vice-Captain: Sourav Das

Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

Defenders: Hira Mondal, Marko Leskovic, Joyner Lourenco, Tomislav Mrcela

Midfielders: Bikash Jairu, Sourav Das, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad

Strikers: Antonio Perosevic, Alvaro Vazquez

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC probable starting XI:

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

