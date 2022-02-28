SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: SC East Bengal will take on NorthEast United FC in match 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. It will take place at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Monday as they hope to avoid finishing last on the points table.

Coming into this match, SC East Bengal are placed at the bottom of the points table. They have just 10 points in 18 matches. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are placed tenth with 13 points in 19 matches.

There are only three points separating both the two teams and will aim to finish bottom of the table.

As far as the head-to-head encounters are concerned, NorthEast United FC have never dropped a point against SC East Bengal. Both these sides have faced each other on three occasions and NorthEast United have won all three matches.

The match between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

SCEB vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 104 between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC.

SCEB vs NEUFC Streaming

The match between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

SCEB vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC will be played on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama on Monday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcelinho

Vice-Captain: Marcelo Ribeiro

Goalkeeper: Sankar Roy

Defenders: Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Joe Zoherliana, Zakaria Diallo

Midfielders: Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan

Strikers: Marcelinho, Marcelo Ribeiro

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

SC East Bengal - Sankar Roy (GK); Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Franjo Prce, Naocha Singh; Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Marcelo Ribeiro

NorthEast United FC - Mirshad Michu (GK); Joe Zoherliana, Zakaria Diallo, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra; Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh; Marco Sahanek, Deshorn Brown (C), Marcelinho

