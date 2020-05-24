SCH vs AUG Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga Football League 2019-20, Schalke 04 vs FC Augsburg - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Augsburg will travel to Schalke for their upcoming match in Bundesliga League 2019-20 on Sunday, May 24. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Schalke 04 vs FC Augsburg match will be held at Gelsenkirchen’s VELTINS-Arena in Germany.

Both the teams have not been able to perform well so far. Schalke have only won nine matches out of the 26 matches they have played. Whereas, FC Augsburg, on the other hand, have only registered seven wins in 26 matches.

If we look at the point table, Schalke are placed at the eighth spot with a total of 37 points. Meanwhile, Augsburg are sitting on the 14th slot with 27 points. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Schalke vs Augsburg match will begin at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Bundesliga League 2019-20 SCH VS AUG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Schalke lost their last match against Borussia Dortmund. On the other hand, Augsburg were handed a defeat by Vfl Wolfsburg. Both the sides will look to produce a clinical show in the upcoming game.

SCH VS AUG Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction, Schalke vs Augsburg

Dream11 Prediction SCH vs AUG Goalkeeper: A Luthe

Dream11 Prediction SCH VS AUG Defenders: S Sane, B Oczipka, J Kenny, M Nastasic

Dream11 Prediction SCH VS AUG Midfielders: R Vargas, M Richter, S Serdar, W McKennie

Dream11 Prediction SCH VS AUG Forwards: F Niederlechner, B Raman

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Schalke probable lineup vs FC Augsburg: Schubert, Oczipka, Nastasic, Sane, Kenny, Schopf, Serdar, McKennie, Caligiuri, Grigoritsch, Raman

Bundesliga League 2019-20 FC Augsburg probable Playing XI vs Schalke: Luthe, Lichtsteiner, Jedvaj, Uduokhai, Max, Baier, Khedira, Richter, Lowen, Vargas, Niederlechner.