SCH vs LEV Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayer Leverkusen will aim at returning to winning ways when they travel to Schalke for the scheduled Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on June 14, Sunday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the VELTINS-Arena. Schalke, who were finally able to end their winless run in the previous fixture, will look to produce a clinical show in their home game. Schalke hedl Union Berlin to a 1-1 draw in the last game. On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen were thrashed by league leaders Bayern Munich. After the final whistle, the score stood at 4-2.

As we look at the points table, Schalke are 10th with 38 points. Whereas, Leverkusen are 5th with 56 points. A win in today's game will help them secure a Champions League berth.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 9:30 pm.

Bundesliga 2019-20 SCH vs LEV Dream11 Team News, Predictions

The injury cloud hover over Schalke head coach David Wagner's head. Sane (muscular), Mascarell (groin), Burgstaller (knee), Harit (knee), Nastasic (muscular), Serdar (knee) and Todibo (ankle) are ruled out due to injuries.

However, things look much better on the visitor's side, who only have two injuries to worry about. Bellarabi and Bender have been sidelined due to thigh and foot injuries respectively.

Here is the Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 SCH vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen captain: Kai Havertz

Bundesliga 2019-20 SCH vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Vice captain: Alario

Bundesliga 2019-20 SCH vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Goalkeeper: Alexander Nubel

Bundesliga 2019-20 SCH vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Defenders: Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba and Mitchell Weiser

Bundesliga 2019-20 SCH vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Midfielders: Naidem Amiri, Moussa Diaby, Daniel Caligiuri, Wesley McKennie

Bundesliga SCH vs LEV Dream 11 Prediction, Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Strikers: Kai Havertz, Lucas Alario, Benito Raman

Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke Probable XI vs Bayer Leverkusen: Nübel - Kenny, Kabak, Oczipka (c), Miranda - McKennie - Caligiuri, Boujellab, Schöpf - Gregoritsch, Raman

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen Probable XI vs Schalke: Hradecky - Dragovic, S. Bender, Tapsoba - Amiri, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Sinkgraven - Wirtz, Havertz (c), Diaby