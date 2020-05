SCH vs WBN Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Schalke will welcome relegation-hit Werder Bremen to Veltins Arena on Saturday, May 30, for their upcoming Bundesliga League 2019-20 fixture. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Schalke vs Werder Bremen will kick off at 7 pm. In the last game, Schalke were handed a 1-2 defeat by Dusseldorf. Whereas, Werder Bremen managed to score three points against SC Freiburg. If we look at the points table, SCH are at the ninth position with 37 points while WBN are in the relegation zone.

Bremen will keep the positive outcome in their last two matches whey they travel Schalke, who have failed to register a win in their last three outings.

Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team

Captain: W Bremen

Vice Captain: Rashica

Goalkeeper: J Pavlenka

Defenders: B Oczipka, J Kenny, M Nastasic, T Selassie

Midfielders: D Klaassen, L Bittencourt, M Rashica, D Caligiuri

Strikers: M Gregoritsch

Bundesliga League 2019-20 SCH probable lineup vs WBN: Schubert, Kabak, Sane, Nastasic, Kenny, McKennie, Schopf, Oczipka, Caligiuri, Burgstaller, Matondo

Bundesliga League 2019-20 WBN probable Playing XI vs SCH: Pavlenka, GroB, Vogt, Moisander, Gebre Selassie, M, Eggestein, Klaassen, Friedl, Bittencourt, Selke, Rashica