SCO vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 between Scotland vs Czech Republic: After enduring a 23-year wait to be involved in a major European Championship (first Euro participation since 1996), Scotland face the Czech Republic in front of 12,000 home fans at Hampden Park on Monday, June 14. Both sides are in Group D, which opened with England beating Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday. However, the Scots and the Czechswill have to work hard to qualify for the knockout round and cannot afford to lose this match. Additionally, finishing third in the group has added value at Euro 2020 as the four best teams to finish third from the six groups will make it to the knockout stages.

The hosts will be aiming for a third straight win over the visitors in the space of nine months after beating them home and away in the Nations League last year.

Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic: Team News, Injury Update

Billy Gilmour’s availability remains doubtful for Scotland and the midfielder is unlikely to play a part against the visitors. Whereas, the Czech Republic will have to do without Lukas Provod for the rest of the tournament, as the player picked an injury earlier this week.

SCO vs CZR Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

SCO vs CZR Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 14 at Ham Hampden Park, in Glasgow and is scheduled to kick-off at 06:30 PM IST.

SCO vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Che Adams

Vice-Captain: Tomas Soucek

Goalkeeper: Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka

Midfielders: John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Vladimir Darida, Tomas Soucek

Strikers: Che Adams, Patrik Schick

SCO vs CZR Probable XIs

Scotland: David Marshall; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O’Donnell, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here