Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Scotland will look to make a positive start to their Euro 2020 campaign when they host the Czech Republic in a Group D encounter at Hampden Park on Monday, June 14. With heavyweights England and Croatia in the same group, it is a crucial game for both sides in their hopes of progressing to the Round of 16.

Steve Clarke’s side head into this fixture after registering a decent 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in a friendly on June 2, before recording a 1-0 win over Luxembourg on June 6 courtesy of a first-half goal from Che Adams. Nevertheless, the Scots also have the home advantage count against the Czech Republic, who are perhaps the underdogs in group D.

On the other hand, the visitors have been inconsistent in the recent weeks as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Italy in their first international friendly on June 4 but returned to winning ways on June 8 courtesy of a 3-1 success over Albania. However, they will have to work hard to qualify for the knock-outs and cannot afford to lose this match.

The Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match will kick off at 06:30 PM IST.

Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic: Team News, Injury Update

Billy Gilmour remains the only fitness concern for Steve Clarke in this game and is unlikely to play a part against Czech Republic. Whereas, Jaroslav Silhavy will have to do without midfielder Lukas Provod due to an injury which has also ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

Scotland possible starting line-up: David Marshall; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O’Donnell, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Czech Republic possible starting line-up: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

What time will Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 match kick-off?

The Euro 2020 fixture between both sides will kick off at 06:30 PM IST on Monday, June 14, at Hampden Park.

What TV channel will show Scotland vs Czech Republic International Friendly match?

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live.

How can I live stream Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV and Jio TV.

