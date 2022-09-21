Scotland vs Ukraine Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Scotland vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Scotland will take on Ukraine in a UEFA Nations League match on September 22. When these two sides last met at Hampden in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, Ukraine had stunned Scotland. Oleksandr Petrakov’s side were very impressive in their 3-1 win against Scotland. This time around, Scotland will be looking to make amends and take their revenge.

With Ukraine’s key player Oleksandr Zinchenko being unavailable due to injury, Scotland will back themselves on Thursday.

Although Ukraine will have the belief to defeat Scotland, the hosts are a formidable side in their own backyard. Pundits are still backing Scotland in this match, but there is very little to choose between the two teams. The match promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Ukraine, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine will be played on September 22, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine will be played at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine will begin at 12:15 am IST, on September 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine?

The UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine?

The UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Scotland Predicted Starting Line-up: Gordon; Hendry, Hanley, Ralston; Armstrong, McTominay, McGregor, Gilmour; McGinn, Adams, Christie

Ukraine Dortmund Predicted Line-up: Lunin; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Shaparenko, Sydorchuk; Yarmolenko, Sikan, Dovbyk

