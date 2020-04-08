FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Scotland's Lower League Football Clubs To Vote On Ending Season Due to Coronavirus

Scottish Football Association

Three divisions below the top-flight Premiership immediately curtailed and final season placings determined by points per game in league matches played by each club so far.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 9:29 PM IST
London: Scottish football clubs below the Premiership are to vote on whether to terminate their league campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal would see the three divisions below the top-flight Premiership immediately curtailed and final season placings determined by points per game in league matches played by each club so far.

If it is given the go-ahead, Dundee United would be promoted to the top division while Raith Rovers would move up to the Championship and Cove Rangers would join third-tier League One.

Partick Thistle would be relegated to League One and Stranraer to the fourth-tier League Two.

If the resolution is approved, the Scottish Professional Football League has also "committed to consulting with clubs over the possibility of league restructuring" ahead of next season.

The resolution recommends that the Premiership remains postponed for the time being but final season placings would be determined by the same system if the SPFL's board determined matches could not be played.

That would see Celtic crowned champions for the ninth successive season and Hearts relegated, but could leave them without European football next season.

European governing body UEFA has warned national leagues that a failure to complete the current campaign could lead to exclusion from European competition.

