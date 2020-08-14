Scottish Club Aberdeen Fine Players for Covid-19 Protocol Breach, Donate Money to National Health Service

The eight Aberdeen players who breached Covid-19 protocols and prompted three league matches to be postponed have been severely reprimanded and heavily fined, the Scottish Premiership club said on Friday.

British media reported that the players had visited a bar on Aug. 1 in breach of their own Covid-19 protocols and government guidance, following their opening 1-0 defeat by Rangers.

"As a result of our investigation, these players have been severely reprimanded and fined heavily," said club chairman Dave Cormack in a statement.

"Contractually, the specifics must remain confidential between the club and each player but, rest assured, the financial fines are in line with the severity of the consequences of their actions.

"Their actions were indefensible… they have been punished by the club, and are suffering the humiliation that goes with making a mistake in the public eye."

The club said the fines will be donated to the National Health Service in Grampian.

Aberdeen's match at St Johnstone on Aug. 9 was postponed after two of the club's players tested positive for Covid-19, with six more self-isolating. That game will now be played on Aug. 20.

On Wednesday, Aberdeen's home game against Hamilton and trip to Celtic were also postponed. Celtic's Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli also broke quarantine rules and was reprimanded.