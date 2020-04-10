FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Scottish Football Season Suspension Extended Until June 10 Due to Coronavirus

Scottish Football Association

Scottish Football Association

The Scottish league's suspension has been extended till at least June 10 due to coronavirus pandemic.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Share this:

Glasgow: The suspension of the Scottish football season has been extended until at least June 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

League football was halted on March 13 because of the spread of COVID-19, with the season put on hold until April 30.

But a further delay has now been agreed and this week will see lower league clubs voting before Friday's 1600 GMT deadline on whether to end their respective seasons now.

The new date applies to both professional and recreational football.

"The message is very clear," said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie. "The government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training, let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks."

The hope remains the top-flight Scottish Premiership can be given "the best possible opportunity" to finish, but it would be decided on points won per match if the remaining games cannot be played.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, bidding for a ninth successive league crown, are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers with eight matches remaining, although their Glasgow rivals have a game in hand.

But no decision on the Scottish Premiership will be taken until after UEFA's executive board meeting on April 23.

European football's governing body's ultimatum to national leagues that a failure to complete the season could lead to exclusion from European competition has left the continent's less wealthy leagues, like Scotland, in limbo.

The existing broadcast contract for the Scottish Premiership is reportedly worth a total of just 21 million pounds ($22.7 million) annually.

Clubs can therefore little afford to miss out on European competition, with even those who do not participate eligible for solidarity payments from UEFA.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,152,960

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,605,729

    +2,077

  • Cured/Discharged

    357,003

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,766

    +74
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres