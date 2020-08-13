FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Scottish Premiership Champion Celtic Sign Swiss Striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham

Albian Ajeti (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Albian Ajeti (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Celtic have reportedly paid West Ham United around 4.5 million pounds for Albian Ajeti.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
Share this:

Celtic have signed Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from Premier League side West Ham United on a four-year deal, the Scottish Premiership champions announced on Thursday.

Celtic did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that they had paid around 4.5 million pounds ($5.89 million) for Ajeti, who played 12 games for West Ham in all competitions last season.

The 23-year-old had previously spent two seasons at Swiss club Basel, where he was the league's top scorer in the 2017-18 campaign with 17 goals.

"We're delighted to bring Albian to Celtic," manager Neil Lennon said in a club statement.

"I have admired him for a long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher."

Ajeti has been capped 10 times by Switzerland.

Celtic are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership with four points from two games.

Two of their league matches this season were postponed over Covid-19 concerns after Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli broke quarantine rules.

Loading