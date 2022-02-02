Scottish Side Sign Rape Convict, Lose Women's Team Captain and Bestselling Author Sponsor

Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers have lost the sponsorship of bestselling crime writer Val McDermid and the women’s captain has quit after their controversial signing of David Goodwillie on transfer deadline day. Goodwillie and his former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were ordered to pay damages of £100,000 ($135,000) to a woman after they were ruled to have raped her by a judge in a civil case in 2017. No criminal charges had been brought against either of them.

Former Blackburn and Aberdeen striker Goodwillie left Plymouth after the ruling and has played for Clyde in Scotland’s lower two divisions since.

The announcement of his signing on Monday has caused uproar among fans and partners of the club, including McDermid.

The novelist, who has sold more than 17 million books, sponsored the club’s shirts and a stand at the club’s Stark’s Park stadium bears her name.

“I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie," McDermid posted on Twitter.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club."

The captain of the club’s women’s team, Tyler Rattray, announced she was quitting the club.

Rattray posted on Twitter: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!"

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described McDermid and Rattray’s responses as “principled — though difficult for both of them".

Sturgeon added: “But the fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality."

Two Raith directors who voted against the signing announced they too had resigned.

The club defended the signing as a “football-related decision" in their push for promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

“While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing," Rovers said the statement.

“First and foremost, this was a football-related decision."

