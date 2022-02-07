Scouting for U-17 Players for FIFA Women's World Cup Was Tough: Coach Alex Ambrose

The women’s football assistant coach, Alex Ambrose, has said that scouting for the right players for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 was the toughest task, adding that the state associations played a key role in assisting the talent scouts.

The Indian U-17 women’s team is currently training in Jamshedpur as part of its preparations for the U-17 Women’s World Cup, which is slated to kick-off from October 11-30, 2022.

A total of 35 girls are currently in the camp in Jamshedpur, with more waiting in the wings for a call-up. Among the 35 players summoned, Shilky Devi has been a part of the senior national women’s squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, while Astam Oraon, Nitu Linda and Lynda Kom were part of the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2021 held in Bangladesh in December.

The girls are currently training under Suren Chettri, while senior team head coach Thomas Dennerby and Ambrose will join them soon.

Ambrose, who was also in-charge of the scouting process, said on Monday, “The scouting part was the toughest. It was an experience in itself. I want to record the efforts and help which came in from the state associations. Scouting is a continuous process, and we are working to build a team for the future."

The camp in Jamshedpur has been set up with the support from the government of Jharkhand. Earlier, the senior national women’s team had also camped for several months in Jamshedpur ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 with infrastructural and logistical help coming from the state government.

“I am very happy and thankful to the Jharkhand government for hosting us here. They have been staunch supporters of Indian Football, and have facilitated a safe environment for us all throughout," Ambrose added.

The 35-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Keisham Melody Chanu, Hempriya Seram, Anjanli Munda.

Defenders: Yanglem Julia Devi, Kajal, Naketa, Astam Oraon, Salina Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Hemam Shilky Devi, Purnima Kumari, Payal, Kamasani. Durga, Kalpna Azad Zingh.

Midfielders: R. Vinothini, Neha Rani,Thakor Shilpaben Devabhai, Madhumathi R, Dharshini Devi R, Lavanya Verma, Khushbu, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Varshika, Shailja, Lisham Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Anita Kumari, Bhumika Bharat Mane.

Forwards: Sridevi Hansdah, Shubhangi Singh, Serto Lynda Kom, Loktongbam Sheila Devi, Reshma, Moirangthem Ambika Devi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.