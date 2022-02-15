SCP vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City: Manchester City will be looking for a first-leg advantage when they travel to Portugal on Wednesday to face Sporting Lisbon in the last-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League. Lisbon finished second in Group C behind Ajax, just beating Borussia Dortmund to a spot in the round of 16, while the Citizens topped Group A with 12 points to advance to this stage of the competition.

Pep Guardiola’s side are cruising in the Premier League as well as they have a nine-point lead over rivals Liverpool. The home team, on the other hand, is second in the Portuguese League while being six points adrift to league leaders FC Porto. Ruben Amorim’s side will be keen to get their name on the scoresheet against a formidable Manchester City outfit, which could turn this contest into an intriguing affair. With that being said, fans here can check the SCP vs MCI Dream 11 and Predicted XI below:

SCP vs MCI Telecast

The game will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

SCP vs MCI Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on Jio TV.

SCP vs MCI Match Details

The UCL 2021-22 Rd-16 match between SCP vs MCI will be played on Wednesday, February 16, at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal. The game will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

SCP vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sterling

Vice-Captain: De Bruyne

Goalkeeper: Adan

Defenders: Coates, Laporte, Cancelo, Feddal

Midfielders: De Bruyne, B Silva, Nunes

Strikers: Paulinho, Sterling, Foden

SCP vs MCI Probable XIs

Sporting Lisbon: Adan; Inacio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Goncalves

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

