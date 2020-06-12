SCP vs PAC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese Primera Liga, Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In-form Sporting CP will play host to struggling Pacos de Ferreira on Saturday, June 13, in the upcoming Portuguese Primera Liga fixture which will be held at 11:30 pm on Thursday, June 11. Sporting CP, in their previous game, held a 2-2 draw with Vitoria SC. Whereas, Pacos Ferreira faced Rio Ave in the last match. Goals from Tanque, Santos and Amaral helped Pacos Ferreira clinch a 3-2 win over Rio Ave. The Portuguese League 2019-20 Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira match will be hosted at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Sporting CP have 43 points from 25 matches. SCP, who are on the 4th spot, will try to level the score with third-placed Braga. Meanwhile, Pacos de Ferreira are in 16th position with 25 points from 25 games. They have managed to see wins coming their way on seven occasions.

The Portuguese League 2019-20 Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira will kick off at 1:45 am.

Portuguese League SCP vs PAC Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Sporting CP, till now, have won eight matches and have lost 12. They were on the winning side of the last match that they played against Pacos de Ferreira. Sporting CP managed to score two goals while the losing team could not score any goals.

PAC, on the other hand, played their last match against Sporting. The game ended in a draw with both sides scoring two goals each.

SCP vs PAC Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League SCP vs PAC Dream 11Prediction, Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira Captain: Joao Amaral

Portuguese League SCP vs PAC Dream 11Prediction, Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira Vice-Captain: Teixeira

Portuguese League SCP vs PAC Dream 11 Prediction, Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira Goalkeeper: Ricardo Ribeiro

Portuguese League SCP vs PAC Dream 11 Prediction, Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira Defenders: Sebastian Coates, Jeremy Mathieu, Marcos Acuna, Marcelo Ferreira

Portuguese League SCP vs PAC Dream 11 Prediction, Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira Midfielders: Jovane Cabral, Rafael Camacho, Joao Amaral

Portuguese League 2020 SCP vs PAC Dream 11 Prediction, Sporting CP vs Pacos de Ferreira Strikers: Andraz Sporar,Douglas Tanque, Helder Ferreira

Portuguese League SCP probable Playing XI vs PAC: KLuis Maximiano, Sebastian Coates, Jeremy Mathieu, Eduardo Quaresma, Rodrigo Battaglia, Matheus Luiz, Marcos Acuna, Rafael Camacho, Andraz Sporar, Luciano Vietto, Jovane Cabral

Portuguese League PAC probable Playing XI vs SCP: Ricardo Ribeiro, Marco Baixinho, Marcelo Ferreira, Bruno Teles, Jorge Silva, Stephen Eustaquio, Luiz Carlos, Douglas Tanque, Denilson Pereira-Junior, Helder Ferreira, Joao Amaral