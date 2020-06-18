SCP vs TON Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese Primeira Liga, Sporting CP vs Tondela FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

On Friday, June 19, Sporting CP (SCP) will be up against Tondela FC (TON) in their next Portuguese League fixture. The Portugese League 2019-20 Sporting CP vs Tondela FC will kick off at 1:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST). In terms of the points table, Sporting CP are at the 4th spot with a total of 46 points of 26 matches while Tondela FC are placed at number 14 with 29 points in their kitty. Sporting CP, have won 14 matches including the latest one in which they defeated Pacos Ferreira by 1-0. Meanwhile, Tondela FC have only won seven matches till now. In their last game, Tondela FC handed a defeat to Aves. The scoreline was 2-0.

The Portuguese League Sporting CP vs Tondela FC will take place at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon.

SCP vs TON Dream11 Tips and Predictions, SCP vs TON Dream11 Team

Captain: Sporar

Vice-Captain: Fonseca

Goalkeeper: Ramos

Defenders: Qurasema, Acuna, Coates

Midfielders: Wendel, Camacho, Cabral, Valente, Murillo

Strikers: Sporar, Fonseca

SCP probable lineup vs TON: Maximiano (GK), Borja, Coates, Qurasema, Acuna, Wendel, Matheus, Camacho, Cabral, Sporar, Plata

TON probable Playing XI vs SCP: Ramos (GK), Petkovic, Sampaio, Tavares, Ferreira, Pepelu, Jaquite, Richard, Murillo, Fonseca, Valente