SE vs PHG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 FC Seoul vs Pohang Steelers Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Seoul will be up against Pohang Steelers for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Korean K-League 2020. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday July 18. Both the teams have not managed to win their previous fixtures. SE were on the losing side while PHG had a draw match.

Korean K-League 2020 FC Seoul vs Pohang Steelers will commence from 4:30 PM.

Placed at the second last spot, SE have only managed to win three out of the total 11 matches they have played. The team till now only have 10 points to their credit. In their latest fixture, they were defeated by Busan IPark by 0-2 on July 10.

PSE, on the other hand, are at number 4 with a total of 20 points. The team have won six out of 11 matches. Their latest fixture against Suwon Bluewings ended up being drawn after both the teams scored one goal each. The match was played on July 11.

FC Seoul vs Pohang Steelers Korean K-League Dream11 Team

Captain: S Iljutcenko

Vice Captain: S Min-Kyu

Goalkeeper: Y Sang-Hun

Defenders: H Chang-Rae, K Kwang-Seok, K Wan-Kyu, P Jae-Woo

Midfielders: Osmar, I Alibaev, M Palacios

Strikers: P Chu-Young, S Iljutcenko, S Min-Kyu

Korean K-League 2020 FC Seoul Probable XI vs Pohang Steelers: Yoo Sang-Hoon (GK); Kim Nam-Chun, Yun Young-Sun, Kim Joo-Sung; Kim Jin-Ya, Ikrom Alibaev, Osmar Barba, Han Seung-Gyu, Ko Kwang-Min; Cho Young-Wook, Park Chu-Young

Korean K-League 2020 Pohang Steelers Probable XI vs FC Seoul: Kang Hyeon-Moon (GK); Kwon Wan-Kyu, Ha Chang-Rae, Kim Gwang-Seok, Park Jae-Woo; Brandon O’Neill, Choi Young-Jun; Manuel Palacios, Sim Dong-Woon, Song Min-Kyu; Stansislav Iljutcenko