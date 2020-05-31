SE vs SEGN Dream11 Predictions, Korean League 1, FC Seoul Vs Seongnam FC Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

In the round 4 of the Korean League 1, the clubs FC Seoul and Seongnam FC will play against each other on Sunday, May 31. FC Seoul will host Seongnam FC in Round 4 of the 2020 Hana 1Q K League 1 season at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. FC Seoul are currently at the fifth spot on the score table, while Seongnam FC are struggling a position behind. The upcoming FC Seoul vs Seongname FC live match is scheduled to start at 1PM IST.

In their previous match against Pohang Steelers, FC Seoul won by 2-1. Han Seung-gyu and Go Yo-han displayed a great game, however Han Chan-hee suffered an injury. On the other hand, Seongnam FC brough their last outing again Gangwon to a draw by 1-1.

Both FC Seoul and Seongnam FC faced each other exactly a year ago on May 28, 2019, with Seoul winning the match with a 3-1 scoreline.

Korean League1 SE vs SEGN Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Seems like Ikromjon Alibaev, Kim Won-gyun, Adriano, and Han Chan-hee might be playing the match as they all were spotted training. Meanwhile, there is a doubt over the presence of Aleksandar Pešic.

Seongnam will have to play today without their captain Seo Bo-min and centre backs Ahn Young-gyu and Jovanovic. Meanwhile, there is a serious doubt over the involvement of Park Soo-il, Kim Hyun-sung and Joo Hyun-woo. The match might give an opportunity to Tomislav Kiš.

Here is the FC Seoul Vs Seongnam FC Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Korean League 1 SE vs SEGN Dream 11 Prediction, FC Seoul Vs Seongnam FC Goalkeeper: Kim Young-kwang

Korean League 1 SE vs SEGN Dream 11 Prediction, FC Seoul Vs Seongnam FC Defenders: Kim Ju-sung, Kim Nam-chun, Hwang Hyun-soo

Korean League 1 SE vs SEGN Dream 11 Prediction, FC Seoul Vs Seongnam FC Midfielders: Han Seung-gyu, Han Chan-hee, Osmar, Lim Sun-young, Iskandarov

Korean League 1 SE vs SEGN Dream 11 Prediction, FC Seoul Vs Seongnam FC Strikers: Park Chu-young, Yang Dong-hyeon

Korean League 1 FC Seoul Probable XI vs Seongnam FC: Yu Sang-hun, Hwang Hyun-soo, Kim Nam-chun, Kim Ju-sung, Han Chan-hee, Osmar, Kim Han-gil, Kim Jin-ya, Go Yo-han, Han Seung-gyu, Park Chu-young

Korean League 1 Seongnam FC Probable XI vs FC Seoul: Kim Young-kwang, Lee Chang-yong, Yeon Je-woon, Choi Ji-muk, Lee Tae-hee, Kwon Soon-hyung, Lee Jae-won, Lim Sun-young, Iskandarov, Hong Si-hoo, Yang Dong-hyeon