Second Sweden Euro 2020 Player Tests Positive for Covid-19: Team Doctor
Second Sweden Euro 2020 Player Tests Positive for Covid-19: Team Doctor

An image from Sweden vs Armenia (Photo Credit: Reuters)

A second player from the Swedish national team Mattias Svanberg has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sweden’s national team said Tuesday a second player, Mattias Svanberg, had tested positive for Covid-19, only hours after the team’s coach said Dejan Kulusevski had been placed in self-isolation after also testing positive.

“When all the tests arrived we saw that Mattias Svanberg had gotten a positive test. Mattias won’t train with the team and is not being isolated at the hotel," team doctor Anders Valentin said in a statement, adding that the test would be re-analysed.

first published:June 08, 2021, 22:33 IST