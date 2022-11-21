SEN vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Senegal’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2022 was nothing less than a miracle. Striker Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in a shootout against Egypt to guide his side to the Qatar World Cup. Mane’s former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah had missed the spot kick in that game and failed to earn a much-coveted FIFA World Cup berth for Egypt.

Mane did play a crucial role in helping his side to qualify for the FIFA World Cup but the Bayern Munich striker will not be able to feature in the showpiece event. Mane was ruled out of the World Cup after facing a leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga.

Senegal are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a clash against the Netherlands on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Senegal and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

SEN vs NED Telecast

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India.

SEN vs NED Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Senegal and Netherlands will be streamed live on JioCinema.

SEN vs NED Match Details

The SEN vs NED FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday, November 21 at 9:30 pm IST.

SEN vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-Captain: Ismaila Sarr

Suggested Playing XI for SEN vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Youssouf Sabaly

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyate, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Nampalys Mendy

Forwards: Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Ismaila Sarr

Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

