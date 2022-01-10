SEN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Senegal and Zimbabwe: Senegal will kick off their AFCON Cup campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday with a Group B encounter. The other two teams in Group B are Guinea and Malawi. The match will be played at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium and it is slated to kick off at 06:30 pm (IST).

Senegal finished as the runner up in their previous edition of the tournament and this time around they will look to go all the way.

With the likes of Idrissa Gueye, Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane in their squad, Senegal will head into the tournament as early favourites.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have qualified for the fifth time. This is their third consecutive appearance in the prestigious event. Zimbabwe have never been able to progress beyond the Group Stage of the tournament and this time will aim to break that jinx.

Ahead of today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 encounter between Senegal and Zimbabwe; here is all you need to know:

SEN vs ZIM Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Senegal and Zimbabwe.

SEN vs ZIM Live Streaming

The match between Senegal and Zimbabwe is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

SEN vs ZIM Match Details

The match between Senegal and Zimbabwe will be played on Monday, January 10, at Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium. The game between Senegal and Zimbabwe will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

SEN vs ZIM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sadio Mane

Vice-Captain: Idrissa Gueye

SEN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Seny Dieng

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abou Cisse, Peter Muduwa, Alec Mudimu

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Thabani Kamusoko, Never Tigere

Strikers: Sadio Mane, Keita Balde, Tinotenda Kadewere

Senegal vs Zimbabwe starting line-ups:

Senegal Possible Starting Line-up: Seny Dieng; Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Cheikhou Kouyate; Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye, Joseph Lopy; Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia, Keita Balde

Zimbabwe Possible Starting Line-up: Martin Mapisa; Peter Muduwa, Alec Mudimu, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Teenage Hadebe; Kelvin Madzongw, Thabani Kamusoko, Never Tigere, Kudakwashe Mahachi; Tinotenda Kadewere, Knowledge Musona

