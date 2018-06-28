GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 28, 2018, 9:47 PM IST
28 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena

Group Stage - Group H

SenegalSenegal
60
0 - 0
ColombiaColombia
31
Latest update: Colombia have seen off the challenge of Senegal and beaten them 1-0 to qualify for the Round of 16 along with Japan.

Catch all the live updates from the match between Senegal and Colombia from Group H from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on News18Sports' live blog.
Jun 28, 2018 9:24 pm (IST)

Full-time: Senegal - 0 Colombia - 1 

Jun 28, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)

Colombia are slowing it down as much as they can in the final moments as they try to run down the clock against Senegal. Not much time left. 60 seconds to go. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

There are four minutes left for Senegal to pull something out of this. At this point in time, Senegal are going out and Japan will follow Colombia into the round of 16 all because of fair play! Yes, fair play! 

Jun 28, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

Quintero has been working very hard right from the word go. Not only has he been willing to run the extra yard, but also has been accurate with his passing. The same though cannot be said about most of his teammates today. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

Quintero looks to lead the breakaway along with Falcao, but the forward players get in each others way. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

Less than 10 minutes left on the clock, and Senegal's Sarr is looking to make a nuisance of himself on the wing for the Colombian defense. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:10 pm (IST)

Senegal are throwing men in attack in search of an equaliser and Ismaila Sarr makes a strong drive down the right, but some very dogged defending by Colombia gets them out of a spot of bother. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:07 pm (IST)

Senegal was a touch away from the equaliser after Cuadrado almost headed it into his own net. Sadio Mane was lurking around Ospina who thankfully, for Colombia, did not fumble. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)

Absolutely on the cue, Niang shoots with a lot of power from a tight angle. But Ospina has it covered at the near post. Senegal are responding strongly after going down. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)

Suddenly, the stadium has come to life and one expects Senegal to mount some sort of a fight back in the last 15 minutes. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)

GOAL: Colombia have taken the lead as Yerry Mina finds the back of the net from the corner! Fantastic header after a pinpoint delivery from the corner. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)

Cuadrado tries to skip past two defenders and send it in for Muriel and Falcao. But Senegal concede a corner. 

Jun 28, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)

Colombia definitely seeing more of the ball in the recent minutes against Senegal as they look to clinch a winner with less than 20 minutes to go in the contest. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)

Muriel looks to get through past the goal-keeper, but Muriel and Khadim Ndiaye come together and the Colombian needs some attention as he is hurt. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)

Falcao gets another look at goal with his head, but the header is well off target and Senegal breathe easy. Rather disappointing finishing from the former Atletico Madrid goal machine. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)

Good free-kick in from Quintero from the right, and the second ball is hammered back in by Muriel. Colombia settle for a corner as their fans look to up the volume to inspire their team. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)

Sadio Mane slips while taking the shot and the chance has gone abegging. Mane gives the turf a disgusted look as Colombia survive that set-piece. The lack of goal mouth action continues in the game. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Senegal breaking out with Mane leading the move with pace. Sanchez though brings him down just outside the box. Free-kick for Senegal and Ospina will be keen on getting the defense organised properly. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

Senegal just created a scoring opportunity when Gueye broke into the Colombia penalty area, but once again he finds himself without options for the decisive pass.

Jun 28, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)

In the other game between Japan and Poland, the Europeans have taken the lead which is good news for Colombia, not for Senegal though. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman can be seen on the touchline, giving out instructions to his team. He is aware that they must win to secure a spot in the Round of 16 and that they can't rely on the other game's result.

Jun 28, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

There were high hopes that this could be one of the games of the tournament. So far, it's falling short of expectations, with precious little of the goalmouth action pictured here.

Jun 28, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

Good cross in from the left by Mojica, but it is over hit and Senegal clear their lines comfortably. That was one of the rare moves that saw a final ball. There have been a lot of stoppages with niggling fouls causing free-kicks in the second half. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Falcao takes a clattering from Kalidou Koulibaly. James Rodriguez has returned to the bench now, which means the injury is not serious. But Colombia need to make it out of the group first. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, awkward tackle by Niang earns him a yellow card.

Jun 28, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Muriel looks to make something happen down the left after he turned his defender. But Senegal's central defenders cover the danger well. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)

Colombia are still looking a find a way through the Senegal defense. They have been quite toothless in the attacking third and have also been dealt a major blow with James Rodriguez going off after half an hour. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

At this point, it is Japan and Senegal who are going through to the round of 16 with Colombia heading home along with Poland. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)

The teams are back on the pitch for the second half. There haven't been any goals in either game in Group H in the first half. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:19 pm (IST)

Half-time: Senegal - 0 Colombia - 0 

Preview: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse told star man Sadio Mane to step up at the World Cup even though the Liverpool forward got on the scoresheet in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Japan on Sunday. Substitute Keisuke Honda equalised with 12 minutes left as Japan twice pegged back Senegal in a captivating stalemate at Yekaterinburg Arena that leaves Group H wide open. All eyes will now be on the other group match between Poland and Colombia -- defeat for either side will be the end of their tournament in Russia. As it stands, Japan and Senegal have the advantage, with four points after two games. Mane was the beneficiary of poor defending on 11 minutes when goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima made a mess of a shot, punching the ball into the lurking Liverpool star. It bounced back off his leg for his first World Cup goal. But Japan were successful in keeping the 26-year-old more or less quiet after that and Cisse admitted that the Asian side deserved to win, even if they were twice behind. "Of course we have regrets but we did not see a great Senegal team tonight compared to the previous match against Poland (a 2-1 victory)," Cisse said, adding that "frankly, we were not very good". "Despite that we were leading twice and what is annoying were the two goals (conceded). But group matches are played over three stages so we will hope for the best for the game against Colombia." Cisse, Senegal skipper in the country's run to the quarter-finals in 2002, hopes that Mane can be the difference, on what promises to be a nerve-wracking final round of matches on Thursday. "A player like Sadio Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight. "He can do better, but today he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia." Mane, fresh off the back of an exciting club season that took Liverpool to the Champions League final, felt the Africans deserved to win. "Honestly we are all disappointed, there was a way to win and we did not do it," said Mane, who was only a sporadic danger down Senegal's left.
