Senegal vs Colombia, Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia Dealt Rodriguez Blow Against Senegal

News18.com | June 28, 2018, 8:42 PM IST
28 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena

Group Stage - Group H

SenegalSenegal
50
0 - 0
ColombiaColombia
21
Latest update: Bad news for Colombia as their playmaker and the inspirational midfielder James Rodriguez has gone off injured. He has walked off straight to the dressing room.

Catch all the live updates from the match between Senegal and Colombia from Group H from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on News18Sports' live blog.
Jun 28, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Falcao takes a clattering from Kalidou Koulibaly. James Rodriguez has returned to the bench now, which means the injury is not serious. But Colombia need to make it out of the group first. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, awkward tackle by Niang earns him a yellow card.

Jun 28, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Muriel looks to make something happen down the left after he turned his defender. But Senegal's central defenders cover the danger well. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)

Colombia are still looking a find a way through the Senegal defense. They have been quite toothless in the attacking third and have also been dealt a major blow with James Rodriguez going off after half an hour. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

At this point, it is Japan and Senegal who are going through to the round of 16 with Colombia heading home along with Poland. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)

The teams are back on the pitch for the second half. There haven't been any goals in either game in Group H in the first half. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:19 pm (IST)

Half-time: Senegal - 0 Colombia - 0 

Jun 28, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

Colombia have been disjointed going forward in the first half, whereas Senegal have also not been very penetrative in their play in attack. Both sides have gone with a cautious approach in the first half, which has meant that the game has lacked tempo and intensity. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)

Colombia's skipper Falcao looks to do it all on his own in front of the Senegal defense, but he can't get through the green wall. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)

In 40 minutes, there have been a total of only 3 attempts on target from both sides, while Colombia have had more of the ball. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)

Salif Sane has a go from range at Ospina's goal from a set-piece. But that is well over the target and into the stands. Senegal still unable to make the opposition defense work hard. Almost 40 minutes through in the first half. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)

This is not the kind of start Colombia would have had in mind today. Not only is Colombia finding it hard to break down a well drilled Senegal defense, but also have lost one of their most creative players. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

Bad news for Colombia as their playmaker and the inspirational midfielder James Rodriguez has gone off injured. He has walked off straight to the dressing room. This is very worrying for the South Americans. 

Jun 28, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)

The game hasn't quite come to life yet. With the stakes so high, and the margin for error so fine, it's understandable that the players are more than a little nervous during these early exchanges. With half an hour gone, both sides have only managed glimpses of goal so far and nothing more than that. Colombia are already lining up a sub already. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

Senegal has used the right wing to great effect and are looking to attack from there once more - this time once again Ismaila Sarr cuts in on the left foot and shoots at Ospina's goal. But the shot is along the ground and collected easily by Ospina. Busy couple of minutes for Ospina. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)

Mane turns his defender brilliantly and drives into the box. But his shot is blocked and it comes out to Balde who finds Ospina easily. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)

Colombia get another free-kick in a similar position to last time and Quintero takes it again. The ball is floated into the danger area for Falcao, who has headed it over the cross bar. Falcao was off-side as well so scoring that would not have counted. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:52 pm (IST)

Senegal get another free-kick on the lift hand side on the wing. But the ball in not good and Colombia get away. Senegal have not been able to make inroads into Colombia's penalty box other than the time Mane was brought down. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)

Oh wait! There is a change of plan, and VAR has helped the referee decide that it will not be a penalty to Sadio Mane. Senegal disappointed, while Colombia will be relieved. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)

PENALTY! Great work by Keita Balde to drive into the Colombian defenses heart and find Sadio Mane, who was brought down by Davinson Sanchez. Colombia are asking for a review! 

Jun 28, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)

15 minutes gone in the first half, and while Senegal are ensuring the Colombians are aware of their presence, quite literally, Colombia seem to have settled into their rhythm and is moving the ball well early. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

The Senegal coach Cisse, who was the skipper in 2002 when the side went till the quarter-finals, says his current side is better than the one in 2002. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:43 pm (IST)

Quintero takes it with his left foot and has Khadim Ndiaye stretching. The shot was aimed at the bottom corner and it was a good stop from the keeper. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)

Free-kick for Colombia as Falcao gets sandwiched between Kalidou Koulibaly and Youssouf Sabaly. This is in a dangerous position and Colombia will surely look to make this count. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:41 pm (IST)

Colombia with James and Uribe in the middle move forward with some expansive passing across the midfield. But the final ball in from Mojica is not good and can't be reached by Falcao. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

Keita Balde takes the set-piece and looks to go to the far post for a header, but Ospina comes and collects easily.

Jun 28, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)

Neither goal-keeper troubled in the first 10 minutes as neither side have made it to each others penalty box. The first free-kick of the game has gone towards Senegal and it's a fair distance out. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)

Neither goal-keeper troubled in the first 10 minutes as neither side have made it to each others penalty box. The first free-kick of the game has gone towards Senegal and it's a fair distance out. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:36 pm (IST)

Colombia look to use the width of the pitch as James Rodriguez sprays it out to the right wing to Juan Cuardrado. His cross though is blocked off and Colombia have to rebuild. Rodriguez has already created three chances in the World Cup this time with two assists to his name. 

Jun 28, 2018 7:35 pm (IST)

Both Senegal and Colombia taking time to get their rhythm going in the game. Almost five minutes gone in the game, and neither side have looked like taking the game by the scruff of the neck as yet. 

(Image: FIFA)

Preview: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse told star man Sadio Mane to step up at the World Cup even though the Liverpool forward got on the scoresheet in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Japan on Sunday. Substitute Keisuke Honda equalised with 12 minutes left as Japan twice pegged back Senegal in a captivating stalemate at Yekaterinburg Arena that leaves Group H wide open. All eyes will now be on the other group match between Poland and Colombia -- defeat for either side will be the end of their tournament in Russia. As it stands, Japan and Senegal have the advantage, with four points after two games. Mane was the beneficiary of poor defending on 11 minutes when goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima made a mess of a shot, punching the ball into the lurking Liverpool star. It bounced back off his leg for his first World Cup goal. But Japan were successful in keeping the 26-year-old more or less quiet after that and Cisse admitted that the Asian side deserved to win, even if they were twice behind. "Of course we have regrets but we did not see a great Senegal team tonight compared to the previous match against Poland (a 2-1 victory)," Cisse said, adding that "frankly, we were not very good". "Despite that we were leading twice and what is annoying were the two goals (conceded). But group matches are played over three stages so we will hope for the best for the game against Colombia." Cisse, Senegal skipper in the country's run to the quarter-finals in 2002, hopes that Mane can be the difference, on what promises to be a nerve-wracking final round of matches on Thursday. "A player like Sadio Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight. "He can do better, but today he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia." Mane, fresh off the back of an exciting club season that took Liverpool to the Champions League final, felt the Africans deserved to win. "Honestly we are all disappointed, there was a way to win and we did not do it," said Mane, who was only a sporadic danger down Senegal's left.
