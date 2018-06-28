Senegal vs Colombia, Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia Dealt Rodriguez Blow Against Senegal

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
28 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena
Group Stage - Group H
Senegal
50
0 - 0
Colombia
21
Latest update: Bad news for Colombia as their playmaker and the inspirational midfielder James Rodriguez has gone off injured. He has walked off straight to the dressing room.
Catch all the live updates from the match between Senegal and Colombia from Group H from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on News18Sports' live blog.
The game hasn't quite come to life yet. With the stakes so high, and the margin for error so fine, it's understandable that the players are more than a little nervous during these early exchanges. With half an hour gone, both sides have only managed glimpses of goal so far and nothing more than that. Colombia are already lining up a sub already.
(Image: FIFA)
Preview: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse told star man Sadio Mane to step up at the World Cup even though the Liverpool forward got on the scoresheet in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Japan on Sunday. Substitute Keisuke Honda equalised with 12 minutes left as Japan twice pegged back Senegal in a captivating stalemate at Yekaterinburg Arena that leaves Group H wide open. All eyes will now be on the other group match between Poland and Colombia -- defeat for either side will be the end of their tournament in Russia. As it stands, Japan and Senegal have the advantage, with four points after two games. Mane was the beneficiary of poor defending on 11 minutes when goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima made a mess of a shot, punching the ball into the lurking Liverpool star. It bounced back off his leg for his first World Cup goal. But Japan were successful in keeping the 26-year-old more or less quiet after that and Cisse admitted that the Asian side deserved to win, even if they were twice behind. "Of course we have regrets but we did not see a great Senegal team tonight compared to the previous match against Poland (a 2-1 victory)," Cisse said, adding that "frankly, we were not very good". "Despite that we were leading twice and what is annoying were the two goals (conceded). But group matches are played over three stages so we will hope for the best for the game against Colombia." Cisse, Senegal skipper in the country's run to the quarter-finals in 2002, hopes that Mane can be the difference, on what promises to be a nerve-wracking final round of matches on Thursday. "A player like Sadio Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight. "He can do better, but today he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia." Mane, fresh off the back of an exciting club season that took Liverpool to the Champions League final, felt the Africans deserved to win. "Honestly we are all disappointed, there was a way to win and we did not do it," said Mane, who was only a sporadic danger down Senegal's left.
-
