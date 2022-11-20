Senegal vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar Bribe Ecuador Players to Throw Opener, Says Report

The Netherlands football team, under Van Gaal, produced a stellar display at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Their dream run came to an end in the semi-final after they were beaten by Argentina on penalties.

However, the Netherlands could not qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018 edition.

Ahead of Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Senegal vs Netherlands, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Senegal (SEN) and Netherlands (NED) be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Senegal and Netherlands will take place on November 21, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Senegal (SEN) vs Netherlands (NED) be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Senegal and Netherlands will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Senegal (SEN) vs Netherlands (NED) begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Senegal and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Senegal (SEN) vs Netherlands (NED) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Senegal (SEN) vs Netherlands (NED) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

