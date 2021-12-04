Senior Women's National Football Championship Get its Quarter-finalists, Sandhiya Top Scorer

The Senior Women’s National Football Championship finished its group stage on Friday as the final set of fixtures revealed the eight teams that will be playing the quarter-finals starting December 5 in Kerala. The Senior Nationals began on November 28 and the final will take place on December 9. Manipur are the defending champions of the tournament after they won their 20th title in Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019-20 edition with a 1-0 win over Railways.

The eight quarter-finalists of the 2021-22 edition are Manipur, Railways, Assam, Goa, Maharashtra, Odisha, Mizoram and Tamil Nadu. They are the winners of the eight groups (A to H) respectively.

The line-up for the quarters is as follows:

Q1: Manipur vs Railways

Q2: Railways vs Goa

Q3: Maharashtra vs Mizoram

Q4: Odisha vs Tamil Nadu

The semi-finals will see the winners of Q1 vs Q3 and Q2 vs Q4.

The top scorer of the tournament so far is Tamil Nadu’s Sandhiya Ranganathan, who netted 12 goals during the group stage. Sandhiya is a regular national-teamer but was not taken on the Brazil tour, which enabled her to represent her state.

Among the top five goal scorers, four (including Sandhiya) are from Group H as the teams scored in bulk against Telangana. Huidrom Ranjita Devi (9 goals), Nisha, Deepika - Haryana and Sonia Marak - Assam (7 goals each) make the top five.

GROUP A

Group A consisted of Manipur, Daman and Diu, Meghalaya and Pondicherry and Manipur won the group with nine points from three matches as they won all their games.

Results:

Manipur 4-0 Meghalaya [Roja Devi (45+2′), Mandakini Devi (45+3′), Kiranbala Chanu (54′), Babysana Devi (81′)]

Daman and Diu 2-0 Pondicherry [Diksha Bansod (17′), Bhoomidha V (48′ Own Goal)]

Pondicherry 0-12 Manipur [Irom Prameshwori Devi (1′, 7′, 21′, 31′, 47′), Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu (8′, 70′), Rinaroy Devi (23′), Mandakini Devi (45+3′), Preetha M (49′ Own Goal), Babysana Devi (66′), Kangabam Anita Devi (82′)]

Meghalaya 1-2 Daman and Diu [Ibashisha Khongwet (34′); Nirmala Durve (51′), Jeewanti (79′)]

Manipur 5-0 Daman and Diu [Irom Prameshwori Devi (26′, 74′), Rinaroy Devi (45+1′), Mandakini Devi (86′), Sultana Ms. (90+2′)]

Pondicherry 0-4 Meghalaya [Ibashisha Khongwet (7′, 57′, 85′), Saralin Warlarpih (45+2′)]

Top Scorer:

Irom Prameshwori Devi - Manipur (7 goals)

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD POINTS Manipur 3 3 0 0 21 0 21 9 Daman and Diu 3 2 0 1 4 6 -2 6 Meghalaya 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3 Pondicherry 3 0 0 3 0 18 -18 0

GROUP B

Group B consisted of Railways, Chattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Tripura. Railways won the group with six points from two matches, meaning they won all their matches. The group had turned from a group of four to three as Tripura failed to reach Kerala for the tournament.

Results:

Chattisgarh 9-0 Dadar and Nagar Haveli [Shubhangi Subba (13′, 72′), Kiran Pisda (46′, 80′, 90+5′), Masipogu Puspa (48′), Hina Nirmalkar (82′), Priyanka Futan (88′, 90′)]

Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0-5 Railways [Mamta (28′, 49′, 66′, 76′), Supriya Routray (31′)]

Railways 3-0 Chattisgarh [Tara Khatoon (80′), Mamta (82′, 83′)]

Top Scorer:

Mamta - Railways (6 goals)

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD POINTS Railways 2 2 0 0 9 0 9 6 Chattisgarh 2 1 0 1 9 4 5 3 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 0 14 -14 0 Tripura (DNR) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP C

Group C consisted of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. Assam qualified from the group with nine points from three maches, winning all their games.

Results:

Himachal 3-2 Bihar [Riya Sharma (45+2′), Mamta (53′), Priyanka Dutta (79′); Nisha Kumari (17′), Neha Kumari (63′)]

Assam 7-0 Rajasthan [Rupali Boro (3′), Mridula Mech (8′), Sainjali Kemprai (49′), Sonia Marak (58′, 61′, 81′), Sanila Basumatary (90+1′)]

Bihar 1-8 Assam [Putul Kumari (59′); Rupali Boro (2′), Sanila Basumatary (16′), Sonia Marak (20′, 77′, 78′), Sainjali Kemprai (21′, 81′), Swapnali Mili (57′)]

Rajasthan 0-1 Himachal Pradesh [Poonam (15′)]

Himachal Pradesh 1-2 Assam [Poonam (52′); Sonia Marak (35′), Mina Basumatary (49′)]

Rajasthan 2-2 Bihar [Riya Jasrotia (83′, 90+4′); Archara Kumari (55′), Baby Kumari (59′)]

Top Scorer:

Sonia Marak - Assam (7 goals)

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD POINTS Assam 3 3 0 0 15 2 13 9 Himachal Pradesh 3 2 0 1 5 4 1 6 Bihar 3 0 1 2 5 13 -8 1 Rajasthan 3 0 1 2 2 10 -8 1

GROUP D

Group D consisted of Goa, Delhi, Jharkhand and Karnataka. Goa won the group with seven points from three matches and the qualification race in this group went to the final day.

Results:

Jharkhand 1-0 Karnataka [Parnita Tirkey (79′)]

Delhi 1-1 Goa [Mamta (18′); Arpita Yeshwant Pednekar (34′)]

Karnataka 1-2 Delhi [Savi Mehta (11′ Own Goal); Anjana Thapa (4′, 85′)]

Goa 2-0 Jharkhand [Stessi Cardozo (45+4′), Sushmita Jadhav (54′)]

Jharkhand 2-1 Delhi [Alisha Tigga (24′, 63′); Anjali (55′)]

Goa 3-0 Karnataka [Rizella Cia Almeida (19′, 24′), Sushmita Jadhav (45+3′)]

Top Scorer:

Sushmita Jadhav and Rizelle Cia Almeida - Goa and Alisha Tigga - Jharkhand (2 goals each)

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD POINTS Goa 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7 Jharkhand 3 2 0 1 3 3 0 6 Delhi 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 Karnataka 3 0 0 3 1 6 -5 0

GROUP E

Group E consisted of Maharashtra, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. Maharashtra won the group on the final day after a draw against Sikkim took them through on goal difference, one better than Sikkim. Maharashtra and Sikkim ended with seven points from three matches.

Results:

Arunachal 0-6 Maharashtra [Valencia Lourdina D’mello (49′, 79′), Karen Pais (73′, 76′, 89′), Trupti Deep (88′)]

J&K 0-5 Sikkim [Suju Hangma Limboo (24′, 39′, 57′), Karishma Rai (41′), Nim Riki Sherpa (79′)]

Maharashtra 2-0 J&K [Aishwarya Bhonde (47′), Sapna Jaiswar (88′)]

Sikkim 2-0 Arunachal Pradesh [Suju Hangma Limboo (1′), Prekila Tamang (67′)]

Arunachal Pradesh 0-1 J&K [Pooja Devi (41′)]

Sikkim 1-1 Maharashtra [Suju Hangma Limboo (67′); Trupti Deep (62′)]

Top Scorer:

Suju Hangma Limboo - Sikkim (5 goals)

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD POINTS Maharashtra 3 2 1 0 9 1 8 7 Sikkim 3 2 1 0 8 1 7 7 Jammu and Kashmir 3 1 0 2 1 7 -6 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0

GROUP F

Group F consisted of Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh. Odisha qualified from the group, having won all their matches and accumulating nine points from three games.

Results:

Odisha 9-0 Andhra Pradesh [Jabamani Tudu (9′, 14′), Soni Behera (30′), Deepa Nayak (49′), Satyabati Khadia (52′), Subhadra Sahu (84′, 86′), Karishma Oram (85′), Jasoda Munda (90+4′)]

Haryana 4-0 Gujarat [Karuna (7′), Tanu (39′), Jyoti (75′), Parveen (82′)]

Andhra Pradesh 0-4 Haryana [Jyoti (18′), Vidhi (22′), Tanu (71′), Pooja (77′)]

Gujarat 0-7 Odisha [Subhadra Sahu (22′, 23′, 38′), Satyabati Khadia (25′, 28′, 45+1′), Suman Pragyna Mohapatra (48′)]

Odisha 2-1 Haryana [Deepa Nayak (19′), Bannya Kabiraj (74′); Parveen (34′)]

Gujarat 5-1 Andhra Pradesh [Shreya Oza (36′, 53′), Anoushka Nair (49′), Sonal Parmar (51′), Muskan Rafiq Bhai Sindhi (89′); Boya Dasari Anitha (28′)]

Top Scorer:

Subhadra Sahu - Odisha (5 goals)

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD POINTS Odisha 3 3 0 0 18 1 17 9 Haryana 3 2 0 1 9 2 7 6 Gujarat 3 1 0 2 5 12 -7 3 Andhra Pradesh 3 0 0 3 1 18 -17 0

GROUP G

Group G consisted of Mizoram, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mizoram won the group with seven points from three matches, winning two and drawing one.

Results:

Madhya Pradesh 4-1 Uttarakhand [Madhu Raghav (21′), Arti Rathore (50′, 56′), Pallavi Goswami (90+3′); Bhagwati Chauhan (73′)]

Kerala 2-3 Mizoram [Athulya KV (44′), Femina Rag Valappil (45′); Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar (39′), Elizabeth Vanlalmawii (79′), Lalnunsiami (90+3′)]

Uttarakhand 1-3 Kerala [Bhagwati Chauhan (52′); Vinitha Vijayan (44′), Manasa K (75′), Femina Rag Valappil (86′)]

Mizoram 4-0 Madhya Pradesh [Lalnunsiami (11′), Elizabeth Vanlalmawii (46′), Zairemmawii Chawngthu (49′), Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar (54′)]

Madhya Pradesh 1-1 Kerala [Shilpa Soni (18′); C Reshma (20′)]

Mizoram 0-0 Uttarakhand

Top Scorer:

Femina Rag Valappail - Kerala and Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar, Elizabeth Vanlalmawii and Lalnunsiami - Mizoram (2 goals each)

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD POINTS Mizoram 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7 Kerala 3 1 1 1 6 5 1 4 Madhya Pradesh 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4 Uttarakhand 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1

GROUP H

Group H consisted of Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal and Telangana. Tamil Nadu won the group with seven points from three matches, winning two and drawing one. Telangana was the punching bag of the group with all the other three teams scoring massively against them.

Results:

Tamil Nadu 20-0 Telangana [Malavika M (3′, 45+2′, 87′), Sandhiya Ranganathan (5′, 22′, 24′, 63′, 70′, 88′, 89′, 90′), M Saritha (10′, 58′, 65′, 68′), Durga A (15′, 20′, 79′), Priyadharshini S (49′), Rudrarapu Ravali (78′ Own Goal)]

Punjab 0-0 West Bengal

Telangana 0-21 Punjab [Neha Mann (11′, 40′), Nisha (18′, 43′, 45+2′, 57′, 61′, 63′, 89′), Asha Kumari (20′, 46′, 68′, 74′), Deepika (33′, 34′, 39′, 45+1′, 45+3′, 56′, 90+3), Binita Kerketta (90+2′)]

West Bengal 1-1 Tamil Nadu [Sumitra Marandi (45′); Sandhiya Ranganathan (20′)]

Tamil Nadu 6-0 Punjab [Durga A (25′), Kowsalya S (45+2′), Sandhiya Ranganathan (57′, 84′, (90+2′), Priyadharshini S (87′)]

West Bengal 20-0 Telangana [Huidrom Ranjita Devi (10′, 20′, 25′, 34′, 39′, 47′, 58′, 71′, 90+2′), Sumila Chanu (11′, 18′, 55′), Gita Das (13′, 22′), Dular Marandi (28′), Kajal Das (68′, 84′), Sandhya Maity (89′, 90′)]

Top Scorer:

Sandhiya Ranganathan - Tamil Nadu (12 goals)

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD POINTS Tamil Nadu 3 2 1 0 27 1 26 7 West Bengal 3 1 1 0 21 1 20 5 Punjab 3 1 1 1 21 6 15 4 Telangana 3 0 0 3 0 61 -61 0

