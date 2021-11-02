CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini Indicted by Swiss Authorities Over 2 Million Swiss Francs Payment

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini (AP)

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini have been indicted over unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss francs.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini have been indicted over unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.19 million), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Tuesday.

“The OAG accuses Joseph Blatter of fraud, in the alternative of misappropriation, in the further alternative of criminal mismanagement as well as of forgery of a document," the OAG said in a statement.

“Michel Platini is accused of fraud, in the alternative of participating in misappropriation, for in the further alternative of participating in criminal mismanagement, as an accomplice, as well as of forgery of a document."

first published:November 02, 2021, 20:41 IST