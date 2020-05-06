Serbia, Croatia Football Leagues to Resume on May 30 and June 6 Respectively

Belgrade: The Serbian and Croatian football leagues will resume on May 30 and June 6 respectively after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

However, as the two Balkan nations have banned large gatherings, matches are expected to be held behind closed doors.

"It is decided that the last four rounds of the 2019/2020 season will be held," read a statement on the Serbian Football Federation (FSS) website.

The Serbian Cup, which has reached the quarter-finals stage, will also be completed, with the final on June 24.

Meanwhile, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said their season will resume with the national Cup semi-finals on May 30 and 31.

First division league matches will restart June 6.

However, the remaining matches in the second division, regional and other leagues will not be played.

Montenegro also announced that its league will resume on June 1.

In the Balkans region, the COVID-19 disease has killed over 500 people and infected more than 17,000.