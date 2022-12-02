Serbia vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Serbia will take on Switzerland in a must-win Group G fixture. The Eagles will most probably progress to the knockout round if they beat Switzerland on Saturday. Dragan Stojkovic’s side have themselves to blame for this precarious situation. Serbia had a 2-1 lead at the halftime against Cameroon.

However, they conceded two goals in quick succession and were held to a draw by the African nation. Now they will have to contend with a Switzerland side that has the likes of Breel Embolo, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Switzerland are on the second position on the points table with three points. They will progress to the last-16 even with a draw against Serbia, provided Cameroon doesn’t do the unthinkable and defeat Brazil. Switzerland only need to avoid defeat and will be the favourites in this match.

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played on December 3.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played at the Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland?

The FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland?

The FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Serbia vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Breel Embolo

Vice-Captain: Granit Xhaka

Suggested Playing XI for Serbia vs Switzerland Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Yann Sommer

DEF: Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Manuel Akanji, Sasa Lukic

MID: Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler

ST: Breel Embolo

Serbia Predicted Starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic; Dusan Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Switzerland Predicted Starting XI: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo

