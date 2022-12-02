Serbia vs Switzerland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A win for Switzerland in their last group stage fixture will be enough to reach the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Murat Yakin’s men will be up against Cameroon on Saturday at Stadium 974. After securing three points from two games, the Swiss football team are placed in the second position in Group G.

Switzerland kicked off their Qatar World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Cameroon. However, in their next game, Switzerland suffered a defeat against five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

Serbia, on the other hand, have not been able to register a win yet at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Serbia occupy the fourth spot in Group G with just a point under their belt. Serbia come into the game after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Cameroon.

Ahead of Saturday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will take place on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Serbia vs Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played at the Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Serbia vs Switzerland begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Serbia vs Switzerland Possible Starting XI:

Serbia predicted Starting Line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Filip Kostic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Silvan Wedmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Fabian Rieder, Breel Embolo

