Serei A: Inter Milan Need Win at Genoa to Keep Title Hopes Alive

ITALY

Inter Milan needs to win at relegation-threatened Genoa to keep alive its small chance of winning the Serie A. Inter trails eight-time defending champion Juventus by seven points with three matches remaining. No matter Inters result, Juventus can clinch with a victory over Sassuolo on Sunday. Also on Saturday, its already relegated Brescia vs. Parma and Napoli vs. Sassuolo.

