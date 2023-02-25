CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sergio Aguero Accidentally Reveals Which Club Lionel Messi Wants to Sign For Next

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Feroz Khan

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 16:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Lionel Messi is currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. (AP Photo)

Speculations are rife whether Lionel Messi will extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Where is Lionel Messi going to play next? Will he continue plying his trade in the French capital for Paris Saint-Germain? Will he make a stunning return to FC Barcelona? Is Messi headed to Major League Soccer in USA? Or can he make an emotional return to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys?

Well, his close friend and former Argentine team-mate Sergio Aguero may have accidentally revealed where Messi could be playing next. In an interview Aguero let it slip that it’s indeed Newell’s that the football icon is seriously considering returning to.

“He is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell’s," Aguero recently told UOL.

However, another former Argentina international Maxi Rodriguez tried to play down the revelation and instead tried brushing it off as Aguero trying to have some fun.

“Kun is Kun," Rodriguez said of Aguero. “He can’t keep quiet."

“We will see. It is hard to talk about this because then a giant ball of rumours is made. Let’s wait and see what happens, we will not get ahead of the facts," he added.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and joined PSG after inking a two-year deal.

As per reports, the 35-year-old may begin negotiations with PSG over extending his deal but nothing is certain. He may chose to not renew the contract and may be pondering over a move elsewhere.

A sensational return to Camp Nou cannot be ruled out either but as per reports, Messi isn’t interested.

MLS club Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, have also been heavily linked with a potential move for the world cup winner. In fact, there were reports that a deal indeed has been struck between the two parties before being thrashed as false.

Inter Miami coach Phill Neville though has addressed the speculations.

“We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club," Neville told The Times. “Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years. They’re great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organisation. For MLS, it would be a game-changer."

