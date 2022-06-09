Sergio Aguero Back on Field for a Friendly Match

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was seen in action at a football match in Miami this week. Aguero turned up for the match in Barcelona colours with the number eight on his back. In December last year, Aguero retired from international football due to a heart condition.

“Yesterday [on Tuesday], it crossed my mind that I could play football again. The doctors told me that I have to spend five or six months out of action, but I already want to train and want to play recreationally. They invited me to Miami to play a game and I didn’t go. I want to send a message to the doctor,” Aguero said as per SBNATION.

Sergio Aguero was back playing football again last night… 😍 @sportbible pic.twitter.com/0O9jIXWBNH — Samuel Agyiri (@Agyiri14Samuel) June 9, 2022

Back in October last year, the Argentina striker faced difficulties in breathing during a match against Alaves and he was eventually brought off 42 minutes into his first home start for Barcelona. And he never played for the Catalan giants again.

“He has a very small scar in his heart area which is less than a millimetre which is why it sort of short-circuits and causes those arrhythmias,” Roberto Peidro who treated Aguero was reported as saying.

Ahead of the 2011-12 season, Manchester City signed Aguero from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid. In that season, the striker scored a last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers to help his side in winning their first English Premier League title.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Aguero joined Barcelona from Manchester City. But, the striker could play just five matches for the Blaugranas. His solitary goal for Barcelona was scored in El Classico against Real Madrid in October last year. Aguero found the back of the net in the 97th minute but Barcelona had to suffer 1-2 defeat against Real Madrid.

