Sergio Ramos a Big Fan of Lionel Messi Despite Real Madrid-Barcelona Rivalry

One of Real Madrid’s most iconic defenders Sergio Ramos has put the El Clasico rivalry to one side to appreciate Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. Barcelona and Real Madrid are one of the fiercest rivals in football . Their matches are known for the heated atmosphere and stars on display. Ramos, who was at the heart of the Los Blancos defence for 16 years, said that Messi will “always have a role” in his team.” The Spaniard has featured in 45 El Clasico encounters during his time in Spanish capital. El Clasico is the most-watched football match in the sport.

Ramos, who captained Real Madrid for several years, made the switch to France with Paris Saint-Germain and claimed that he would love to play with one of the best footballers to ever grace the game, Lionel Messi. “I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world,” Ramos told TNT Sports.

The Spaniard went on to say that he has a good relationship with Messi, who also encouraged him to step out of his comfort zone and explore France. “In those years of rivalry we formed a relationship and he has been sending me messages encouraging me to come to PSG,” Ramos added.

While PSG has big dreams and would like to emulate Real Madrid, they haven’t met much success in Europe. Ramos has a wealth of experience after winning 4 Champions League titles and 5 La Liga championships. The Paris side will hope that with Ramos at the heart of their defence PSG will lift its maiden Champions League title.

Ramos will be an experienced voice in the defence, something that the team has missed since Thiago Silva left for Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino’s team has added a host of new stars such as World Cup winner Gianluigi Donnarumma and former Liverpool midfielder Georgino Wijnaldum.

