Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Sergio Ramos Confirms Fine From Spanish Tax Authority for Image Right Irregularities
Sergio Ramos emphasised that the fine he received from the Spanish tax authorities is administrative and not criminal.
File photo of Sergio Ramos. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has confirmed he has been fined by Spanish tax authorities for irregularities relating to his image rights between 2012 and 2014.
According to the newspaper El Mundo, Ramos was fined one million euros for transferring revenue to his own company Sermos 32 SL, which is based in Spain, in order to pay less tax.
The Spain and Real Madrid captain has paid the fine but said in a statement late Tuesday he plans to appeal as he claims he was unfairly penalised by a change in the law.
Ramos joins a growing list of high-profile footballers targetted in recent years by the Spanish tax agency, who have cracked down on loopholes in regulations on image rights.
But while the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar have faced criminal proceedings, Ramos has emphasised his case is administrative.
"It is an administrative fine, not a criminal offence," Ramos said in the statement.
"Given the information published recently, I would like to emphasise that I declare all my income in Spain. I have a team of professional advisors who analyse, manage and resolve all my tax matters.
"I am aware of all my obligations to the Tax Agency. The Tax Agency notified me of a different settlement during the period 2012-2014 after changing the criteria that the administration itself had indicated to me in previous years, payments that I have now fully reimbursed.
"Given my disagreement with the change of criteria of the Tax Agency and, I reiterate, given my payment has been paid administratively, I have exercised my right to appeal."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Heat Camera at Museum Helps Woman Visiting the Tourist Spot Detect Breast Cancer
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims
- Ziva Helps Dad Dhoni Wash 'Big Vehicle' as Adorable Video Goes Viral