GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
16 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
0000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
»
1-min read

Sergio Ramos Wants to be Spain's Most Capped Player

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has spoken of his desire to become Spain’s most-capped player of all-time as he prepares to make his 150th appearance for La Roja against Germany on Friday.

Reuters

Updated:March 23, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sergio Ramos Wants to be Spain's Most Capped Player
Spain defender Sergio Ramos (Image: AFP)
Spain captain Sergio Ramos has spoken of his desire to become Spain’s most-capped player of all-time as he prepares to make his 150th appearance for La Roja against Germany on Friday.

The record, held by Iker Casillas, stands at 167 caps but Ramos has that number in his sights and hinted he is ready to prolong his international career beyond this year’s World Cup.

“It’s a special moment for me. In this game everything happens so fast and perhaps we don’t enjoy things as much as we should,” Ramos told a news conference on Thursday.

"I still love representing my country, which is one of the most beautiful things a footballer can do. You look back and see what you’ve achieved and that’s great, but I’m not going to rest on my laurels.

“I still want to carry on winning and achieving new goals. Hopefully I can stay here a while longer and go on to become the all-time appearance holder for Spain.”

A key member of Spain’s golden generation who won the 2010 World Cup between the Euro 2008 and 2012 titles, it is almost exactly 13 years since Ramos, 31, debuted for Spain as an 18-year-old against China.

He became the youngest Spaniard to reach 100 caps five years ago and assumed the role of national captain from Casillas in 2016.

Spain face Germany in a Duesseldorf friendly as they continue their preparations for this year's World Cup.

After enjoying constant success between 2008 and 2012, Spain’s last two major tournament appearances have brought early exits but Ramos believes they have what it takes to go all the way again under new coach Julen Lopetegui. “We believe in ourselves. We’ve won it before and we want to win it again. We’ll have to play against the best, but Spain will be one of the teams to beat,” he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You