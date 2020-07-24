Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Second-placed Atalanta will be up against AC Milan in the upcoming Serie A 2019-20 match on July 25, Saturday. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Atalanta match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza. In the previous outing, AC Milan extended their winning streak with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo whereas Atalanta kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Bologna. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Atalanta fixture will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Atalanta : Team News, Injury Updates

AC Milan have a long list of injuries ahead of the game night. The side will see Leo Duarte, Mateo Musacchio, Samu Castillejo, Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Conti on the injury bench. Meanwhile, Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer are serving suspension. On the other hand, Atalanta have only one injury in the form of Josip Ilicic.

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan Possible Lineup against Atalanta: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diego Laxalt, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Lucas Biglia; Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta Possible Lineup against AC Milan: Pierluigi Gollini; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Mario Pasalic, Marten De Roon, Timothy Castagne; Duvan Zapata, Alejandro Gomez

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Atalanta match live in India (TV channels)?

AC Milan will host Atalanta at 1:30 am on Saturday, July 25. The Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta will be played at Giuseppe Meazza. The Serie A AC Milan vs Atalanta game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Atalanta match live streaming?

AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream will be available on Sony LIV.