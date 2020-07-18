Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Bologna LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will play host to Bologna on July 19, Sunday, in the Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Bologna will be played at Giuseppe Meazza. In the last week, Milan defeated Parma 3-1 whereas Bologna held Napoli to a 1-1 draw. In the upcoming game, both sides will be eyeing to strengthen their position on the points table. AC Milan are 7th with 53 points on the league standings. On the other hand, Bologna are 10th with 43 points next to their name.

The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Bologna will commence at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Bologna: Team News, Injury Updates

Lucas Paqueta, who has picked knee injury, might miss the upcoming match.As for Bologna, Andrea Poli and Federico Santander are expected to play from the opening whistle.

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan Possible Lineup against Bologna: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Biglia, Kessie; Leao, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Rebic

Serie A 2019-20 Bologna Possible Lineup against AC Milan: Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Tomiyasu, Krejci; Medel, Dominguez; Olsen, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Bologna match live in India (TV channels)?

AC Milan will host Bologna at 1:15 am on Sunday, July 10. The Serie A match between AC Milan and Bolognawill be played at Giuseppe Meazza. The Serie A AC Milan vs Bologna game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Bologna match live streaming?

AC Milan vs Bologna live stream will be available on Sony LIV.