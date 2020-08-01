Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will lock horns with Cagliari on Sunday, August 2 in their upcoming fixture in Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Cagliari commence from 12:15 AM. Both the teams have won their latest fixtures.

AC Milan defeated Sampdoria by 4-1 on July 29 while Cagliari beat Juventus by 2-0 on July 30.

The hosts are presently at number 6 with 63 points while Cagliari are at number 13 with 45 points

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Cagliari: Team News

Andrea Conti, Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio will not be playing for AC Milan in this match as they are all injured. Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer are back from suspension.

For Cagliari , Radja Nainggolan, Luca Pellegrini, Christian Oliva and Leonardo Pavolett will not be a part of the match owing to their injury. Meanwhile, Nahitan Nandez is back from suspension bench and will be a part of the upcoming match

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan possible starting lineup vs Cagliari: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2019-20 Cagliari possible starting lineup vs AC Milan: Cragno; Walukiewicz, Ceppitelli, Klavan; Farago, Rog, Ionita, Mattiello; Pedro; Simeone, Gagliano

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Cagliari match live in India (TV channels)?

AC Milan will play host to Cagliari at 12:15 am on Sunday, August 2. The Serie A Atalanta vs Inter Milan game live telecast will be on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Cagliari match live streaming?

AC Milan vs Cagliari live stream will be available on Sony LIV.