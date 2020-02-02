Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Hellas Verona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will take on Hellas Verona in Serie A 2019-20 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. The match that is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 2, at 7.30 PM, will see Milan, who is at number 8 on the points table with 31 points from 21 matches, take on the number 9 team Verona, who have managed to gather 29 points in 20 matches.

Verona have lost 7 of their 20 outings in the Serie A, while Milan have lost 8 out of the 21 matches they have played.

The last game AC Milan played saw them winning 0:1 against Brescia, while Verona too won their last game against Lecce at 3-0. The match will not see Biglia, Calabria, Duarte playing for AC Milan, while Salcedo will be missing from action for Hellas Verona.

AC Milan have won their last two matches against Verona in Serie A. Among the newly promoted teams, Verona have the highest average points per game in the Top-5 European Leagues 2019-20.

Possible lineup for AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessié, Krunic, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao.

Possible lineup for Hellas Verona: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Pessina, Zaccagni; Di Carmine.

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Hellas Verona match live in India (TV channels)?

AC Milan will face Hellas Verona at 7:30 pm on Sunday, February 2. The Serie A 2019-20 match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona will be played at San Siro stadium in Milan. The Serie A AC Milan vs Hellas Verona game will be shown on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 1 in India.

How and where to watch Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Hellas Verona match live streaming?

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Hellas Verona live stream will be available Sony LIV in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.