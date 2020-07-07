Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

League leaders Juventus will travel to San Siro to face AC Milan for their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 match. In the previous outing, Juventus extended their winning streak with a 4-0 win over Torino whereas AC Milan stunned second-placed Lazio 3-0. They will aim to continue their winning form when they take on the Old Lady.

With 75 points, the Black and Whites are leading the table tally. Meanwhile, AC Milan are 7th with 46 points. If they manage to pull out a big upset tonight then it will see them breeze to 5th slot, currently held by Roma. Both teams have played 30 matches so far in the league.

The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Juventus match will kick off at 1:30 am on Wednesday, July 8.

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Juventus : Team News, Injury Updates

Samu Castillejo, Leo Duarte and Mateo Musacchio are not available for the upcoming game due to injuries.

The Zebras have a number of players on the treatment table, which includes Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, and Merih Demiral.

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan Possible Lineup against Juventus: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Possible Lineup against AC Milan: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Rugani, Danilo; Pjanic, Rabiot, Bentancur; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Juventus match live in India (TV channels)?

AC Milan will host Juventus at 1:30 am on Wednesday, June 7. The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will be played at San Siro. The Serie A AC Milan vs Juventus game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Juventus match live streaming?

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV.