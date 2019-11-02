Take the pledge to vote

Serie A 2019-20, AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A 2019-20: AS Roma host Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico for their 11th league game of the season.

November 2, 2019
Serie A 2019-20, AS Roma vs Napoli
AS Roma will host Napoli on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico for their 11th Serie A game of the season. Roma, who are currently on the fourth spot with 19 points, will look to win three points and move a place up in the standings. Napoli, who are sixth on the table, will also go for a win in order to overtake Roma.

Both the sides are coming into this match on a five-match unbeaten streak, where the hosts have won three and drawn two while the visitors have won and drawn the rest. The Serie A AS Roma vs Napoli fixture is scheduled to start at 7:30PM.

In their previous match, Roma kept a clean sheet with a 4-0 win over Udinese. Napoli, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw by Atlanata in their last outing. Napoli have kept AS Roma on the ropes in their recent fixtures, coming out victorious in their last three away Serie A games.

Serie A 2019-20 Roma possible starting line-up Napoli: Lopez; Santon, Smalling, Cetin, Kolarov; Veretout, Mancini; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Dzeko

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli possible starting line-up vs Roma: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Rui; Callejon, Zielinski, Ruiz, Lozano; Milik, Mertens

What time is kick-off?

Serie A 2019-20 AS Roma vs Napoli will kick off at 7:30PM IST on Saturday and will be played at Stadio Olimpico.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. AS Roma vs Napoli will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 AS Roma vs Napoli live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

