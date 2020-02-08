Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Football
1-min read

Serie A 2019-20: Atalanta End Fiorentina Drought to Consolidate Fourth Place

Serie A 2019-20: Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovsky scored as Atalanta beat Fiorentina 2-1.

AFP

Updated:February 8, 2020, 11:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Serie A 2019-20: Atalanta End Fiorentina Drought to Consolidate Fourth Place
Atalanta (Photo Credit: @Atalanta_BC)

Milan: Ruslan Malinovskiy helped Atalanta consolidate fourth place in Serie A with the winner in a 2-1 win at Fiorentina that ended their 27-year away winless run against the Tuscan club.

Federico Chiesa's scorcher just after half an hour gave mid-table Fiorentina hope of another win over Atalanta, whom they eliminated from the Italian Cup at their Stadio Artemio Franchi last month.

But Duvan Zapata tapped in four minutes after the break to level the scores before Ukrainian Malinovsky came off the bench to seal victory with 18 minutes left, giving Atalanta their first win away at the 'Viola' since 1993.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side pull three points clear of fifth-placed Roma in the race for the Champions League following the capital club's 3-2 home defeat to Bologna on Friday, but are still eight points behind in-form Lazio in third.

"These are three very important, key points. We haven't won here for 27 years, and we were up a against an in-form team," said Gasperini.

Atalanta host Roma meet next weekend before they host Valencia in the Champions League last-16, having qualified for the competition for the first time this season.

Juventus travel to Verona later on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo bidding to extend his scoring streak to 10 consecutive league games.

Verona are on a seven-game unbeaten run and held third-placed Lazio to a goalless draw in Rome midweek.

Torino host Sampdoria under new coach Moreno Longo after Walter Mazzarri was sacked this week following three consecutive defeats, in which they conceded 13 goals.

Second-placed Inter Milan go to head-to-head with Zlatan Ibrahamovic's AC Milan in Sunday's derby clash at the San Siro.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram