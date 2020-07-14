Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Brescia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Fourth-placed Atalanta will face Brescia on July 15, Wednesday, in the Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Brescia will be played at Gewiss Stadium. In the last week, Atalanta held Juventus to a 2-2 draw whereas Brescia lost to Rome 3-0. The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Brescia will commence at 1:15 am.

With 67 points from 32 matches, Atalanta are 4th in league standings. However, Brescia are in the relegation zone with 21 points.

Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Brescia : Team News, Injury Updates

Robin Gosens is doubtful for the upcoming game with a hamstring injury.

As for Brescia, Dimitri Bisoli is on the injury bench. Meanwhile, Andrea Cistana has resumed training following an ankle problem.

Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta Possible Lineup against Brescia : Gollini; Caldara, Palomino, Toloi; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Castagne; Malinovskiy; Muriel, Zapata

Serie A 2019-20 Brescia Possible Lineup against Atalanta: Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Papetti, Mateju; Tonali, Dessena, Ndoj; Spalek; Donnarumma, Torregrossa

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Brescia match live in India (TV channels)?

Atalanta will host Brescia at 1:15 am on Wednesday, July 15. The Serie A match between Atalanta and Brescia will be played at Gewiss Stadium. The Serie A Atalanta vs Brescia game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Brescia match live streaming?

Atalanta vs Brescia live stream will be available on Sony LIV.