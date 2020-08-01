Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atalanta will welcome Inter Milan on Sunday, August 2 in their upcoming fixture in Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Inter Milan commence from 12:15 AM. Both the teams have won their latest fixtures.

Atalanta defeated Parma by 2-1 on July 28 while Inter Milan beat Napoli by 2-0 on July 29. Both the teams are placed one after the other on the point table. The host team are at the number three while Inter Milan are placed at second spot.

Atalanta, till now, have managed 78 points of 37 matches while Inter Milan have 79 points of 37 matches. Both the teams have registered their win in 23 matches each

Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Inter Milan: Team News

Josip Ilicic will not be playing in this match for Atalanta because of his injury. Rafael Toloi is back from suspension, and is expected to be a part of the playing XI in central defence.

Meanwhile Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi will not be playing this match because of their injury. Roberto Gagliardini will make a comeback in this match after completing his suspension for a match.

Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Gollini; Sutalo, Caldara, Toloi; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Gomez, Zapata

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Atalanta: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Godin; Candreva, Barella, Gagliardini, Young; Brozovic; Lukaku, Martinez

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Inter Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

Atalanta will play host to Inter Milan at 12:15 am on Sunday, August 2. The Serie A Atalanta vs Inter Milan game live telecast will be on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Inter Milan match live streaming?

Atalanta vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.