Serie A 2019-20 Bologna vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus will look to bounce back when they face Bologna in Serie A 2019-20 fixture on Tuesday, June 23. The Serie A 2019-20 Bologna vs Juventus will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. Juventus had a disappointing restart to the season when they lost to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final. Juventus, who are currently leading the table tally with 63 points from 26 outings. On the other hand, Bologna played second-placed Lazio in their last fixture and were handed a 2-0 defeat.

Bologna are sitting on the 10th slot with 34 points next to their name. The Serie A 2019-20 Bologna vs Juventus will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Bologna vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Updates

The hosts team's suspension bench will see Federico Santander, Mattia Bani and Jerdy Schouten. Forward Andreas Skov Olsen has been sidelined from the upcoming game due to injury.

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri also has a couple of injuries to look into ahead of their away fixture. Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira are injured whereas Giorgio Chiellini and Gonzalo Higuain's contention is doubtful as they didn't feature in the Coppa Italia final.

Serie A 2019-20 Bologna Possible Lineup against Juventus: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Denswil, Dijks; Medel, Poli; Barrow, Soriano, Orsolini; Palacio

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Possible Lineup against Bologna: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ronaldo, Dybala, Costa

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Bologna vs Juventus match live in India (TV channels)?

Bologna will play host to Juventus at 1.15 am on Tuesday, June 23. The Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be played at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. The Serie A Bologna vs Juventus n game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Bologna vs Juventus match live streaming?

Bologna vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV.