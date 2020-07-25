Serie A 2019-20 Genoa vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Genoa will take on Inter Milan in the upcoming fixture in Serie A 2019-20 on July 25, Saturday. The Serie A 2019-20 Genoa vs Inter Milan match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Genoa, who are four points clear of the relegation zone, defeated Sampdoria 2-1 in the last match. Whereas, Inter Milan held Fiorentina to a goalless draw. Right now, Inter are sitting in the third slot with 73 points. Inter will make it to top 2 if they win today’s match and Atalanta loses to AC Milan.

The Serie A 2019-20 Genoa vs Inter Milan fixture will kick off at 11 pm.

Serie A 2019-20 Genoa vs Inter Milan : Team News, Injury Updates

Serie A 2019-20 Genoa Possible Lineup against Inter Milan: Perin; Biraschi, Goldaniga, Masiello, Criscito; Falque, Behrami, Schone, Jagiello; Pandev, Pinamonti

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan Possible Lineup against Genoa: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Bastoni, Godin; Candreva, Gagliadini, Brozovic, Young; Eriksen; Martinez, Lukaku

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Genoa vs Inter Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

Genoa will host Inter Milan at 11:00 pm on Saturday, July 25. The Serie A match between Genoa and Inter Milan will be played at Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The Serie A Genoa vs Inter Milan game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Genoa vs Inter Milan match live streaming?

Genoa vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.