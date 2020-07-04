Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Bologna LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will play host to Bologna on July 6, Sunday, in the Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Bologna will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Inter will look to extend their winning run to five matches.A win will see them move to the 6th slot in the league standings. Currently, they are 7th with 43 points from 29 matched. In the previous game, Inter Milan smashed Brescia 6-0 whereas Bologna drew Cagliari 1-1. Bologna are 11th with 38 points from 29 games. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Bologna will commence at 8:45 pm.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Bologna: Team News, Injury Updates

Inter Milan might see Lukaku and Christian Eriksen play from the first minute.



Defender Milan Skriniar will be seen on the suspension bench. Whereas, Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are on the treatment table.

Ibrahima Mbaye, Andreas Skov Olsen, Andrea Poli and Federico Santander will not fly with Bologna for the upcoming game.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan Possible Lineup against Bologna: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Valero, Young; Eriksen; Martinez, Lukaku

Serie A 2019-20 Bologna Possible Lineup against Inter Milan: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Bani, Dijks; Schouten, Medel; Orsolini, Soriano, Palacio; Barrow

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Bologna match live in India (TV channels)?

Inter Milan will host Bologna at 8:45 pm on Sunday, June 6. The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Bologna will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The Serie A Inter Milan vs Bologna game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Bologna match live streaming?

Inter Milan vs Bologna live stream will be available on Sony LIV.