Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Fiorentina LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will welcome Fiorentina on Thursday, July 23, in their upcoming fixture in Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Fiorentina will be hosted at the San Siro.

As far as latest fixtures are concerned, the host team had a draw match against Roma after both of them scored two goals each in the match on July 20. Fiorentina on the other hand registered its win against Torino by 2-0 on July 19.

Inter Milan till now has managed 72 points of 34 matches while Fiorentina has 42 points of 34 matches.

The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Fiorentina will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Fiorentina: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Brozovic, Gagliadini, Young; Eriksen; Sanchez, Lukaku

Serie A 2019-20 Fiorentina possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Terraciano; Milenkovic, Pezella, Caceres; Chiesa, Ghezzal, Pulgar, Castrovilli; Lirola; Ribery, Cutrone

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Fiorentina match live in India (TV channels)?

Inter Milan will play host to Fiorentina at 1:15 am on Thursday, July 23. The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina will be played at San Siro. The Serie A Inter Milan vs Fiorentina game live telecast will be on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Fiorentina match live streaming?

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina live stream will be available on Sony LIV.